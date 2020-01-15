Menu

‘Rashford finally gets a rest’ – These Man United fans on lineup vs Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made three changes to the Manchester United side that thrashed Norwich City ahead of tonight’s FA Cup 3rd Round replay tie with Wolves.

Second-choice stopper Sergio Romero is getting the nod over superstar David de Gea between the sticks, the rest of United’s defensive line remains unchanged from the weekend.

United’s only other two changes appear to be on the flanks with Marcus Rashford making way for Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira being replaced by the lightning-fast Dan James.

The Manchester outfit’s pacy front line looks like it will be led by Anthony Martial, this team could do some serious damage on the counter.

Check out the Red Devils’ lineup for tonight’s replay below:

Here’s how some United supporters have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Solskjaer’s decision to makes some slight changes seem wise given that the Red Devils have endured a busy schedule recently – one that was made worse by tonight’s replay.

United’s most important clash of the week is against heated rivals Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, Solskjaer should be hoping for his side to build some momentum in tonight’s clash ahead of that mammoth encounter.

