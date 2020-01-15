‘Rashford finally gets a rest’ – These Man United fans on lineup vs Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made three changes to the Manchester United side that thrashed Norwich City ahead of tonight’s FA Cup 3rd Round replay tie with Wolves.

Second-choice stopper Sergio Romero is getting the nod over superstar David de Gea between the sticks, the rest of United’s defensive line remains unchanged from the weekend.

United’s only other two changes appear to be on the flanks with Marcus Rashford making way for Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira being replaced by the lightning-fast Dan James.

The Manchester outfit’s pacy front line looks like it will be led by Anthony Martial, this team could do some serious damage on the counter.

Check out the Red Devils’ lineup for tonight’s replay below:

? Lining up for the Reds this evening…#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2020

Here’s how some United supporters have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Marcus Rashford finally gets a rest. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) January 15, 2020

Juan keeping his place, well deserved.

Rashford rest.

Greenwood start.

Actually like that front 4. — Media – Josh. (@ManUnitedMedia) January 15, 2020

Good XI. Also, Rashford finally gets a rest. Let’s get the Win! — Zach™ (@mufczach) January 15, 2020

Rashford getting a rest? — Man United Office? (@manunitedoffice) January 15, 2020

I like this look of this lineup ? — Thomas Capstick ? (@cappaMUFC) January 15, 2020

happy with this — samimasud? (@samimasudd15) January 15, 2020

I like the team. Only bad thing is that I wanted Gomes on the bench at least — mufc_mo (@mufcmo1) January 15, 2020

Solskjaer’s decision to makes some slight changes seem wise given that the Red Devils have endured a busy schedule recently – one that was made worse by tonight’s replay.

United’s most important clash of the week is against heated rivals Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, Solskjaer should be hoping for his side to build some momentum in tonight’s clash ahead of that mammoth encounter.