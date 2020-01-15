Real Madrid have reportedly cooled their interest in clinching the transfer of Paul Pogba following his difficulties at Manchester United.

The France international has had his problems with injuries so far this season, so it makes sense that he may no longer be that appealing to potential transfer suitors.

More crucially, however, it would seem that Real have been put off Pogba after his supposed recent ‘friction’ with United this season, according to Sport.

The report explains that this relates to Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola and general attitude problems, so this won’t exactly be comforting news for United fans.

The 26-year-old has rarely been at his best in his time with Man Utd, and despite his obvious quality, many fans will probably increasingly think their club could do with offloading him and moving on.

Still, if Sport’s report is accurate, it seems Pogba’s time at United has now actually put bigger clubs off signing him.

It remains to be seen where Pogba and MUFC go from here, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will just have to hope he can take his game to new levels once he returns to full fitness.