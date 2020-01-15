Video: Higuain and Dybala exchange six passes to score fantastic goal for Juventus vs Udinese

Most of the focus on Juventus has been centered around Cristiano Ronaldo since he arrived, but we’re starting to see two forwards re-establish themselves at the club.

Gonzalo Higuain was sent out on loan while Paulo Dybala struggled to find a regular spot in the side, but they’ve shown how important they can be this season.

This goal against Udinese is absolutely fantastic, they link up and exchange six passes before Higuain puts it into the net:

Strike partner goals! ??? Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala exchange THREE consecutive one-twos before the senior Argentine slots home for Juventus! ???? What a goal! pic.twitter.com/Lg6ekgm4Ag — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2020

Ronaldo is still having a great season even if it’s not quite up to his usual standards, but Juve also have these two to fall back on if he doesn’t play well.