Video: Man United’s Alexis Sanchez pulls off insane rabona skill for Inter Milan

Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez showed that he’s getting his confidence back with loan club Inter Milan with a stunning piece of skill last night.

The 31-year-old was loaned to the San Siro outfit last summer after a dismal spell with the Red Devils.

The forward bamboozled one of Cagliari’s players by using a fake rabona cross to get away from his man. In five appearances across all competitions this season the superstar has one goal and one assist.

Take a look at the attacker’s magical moment below:

The Chilean ace also produced another skilful moment during the clash, take a look at a crafty back-heel from Sanchez here.