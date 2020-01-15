Video: Mata scores lovely lob for Man United vs Wolves after brilliant Martial play

In the 66th minute of this evening’s FA Cup 3rd round tie between Manchester United and Wolves, the Red Devils took the lead after some brilliant work by Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman rolled off his man to burst onto the ball before charging towards goal and playing Juan Mata in with an inch-perfect through ball.

The playmaker remained cool, calm and composed as he effortlessly lifted the ball over John Ruddy with a fine lob.

Take a look at Mata’s lovely finish below:

Cheeky chip from Juan Mata to put Man United ? Stream the FA Cup on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/k4XC3gWlEK pic.twitter.com/wzpIdaQRM1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

This move is the perfect example of just how dangerous the Red Devils can be on the break.