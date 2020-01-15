Video: Neymar’s stunning long-range pass to Mbappe during PSG vs Monaco

In Paris Saint-Germain’s mammoth Ligue 1 encounter against Monaco this evening, Neymar has wasted not time in showing off his unreal ability.

The Brazilian superstar expertly controlled the ball in his own defensive third before volleying a long-range pass directly into Kylian Mbappe’s path.

Neymar made this look absolutely effortless.

Take a look at the sensational pass below:

This pass from Neymar. Effortless and picture perfect. ??? pic.twitter.com/i8tlT2ZaKN — Jfue ? (@AlmightyJid) January 15, 2020

Look at this ridiculous pass by Neymar ? pic.twitter.com/JgO8ycH8C7 — Neymar Stuff (@NeymarStuff__) January 15, 2020

Pictures from Canal+.

Neymar’s natural talent is unbelievable.