Video: Neymar’s stunning long-range pass to Mbappe during PSG vs Monaco

In Paris Saint-Germain’s mammoth Ligue 1 encounter against Monaco this evening, Neymar has wasted not time in showing off his unreal ability.

The Brazilian superstar expertly controlled the ball in his own defensive third before volleying a long-range pass directly into Kylian Mbappe’s path.

Neymar made this look absolutely effortless.

Take a look at the sensational pass below:

Pictures from Canal+.

Neymar’s natural talent is unbelievable.

