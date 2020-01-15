Video: Paulo Dybala seals Juventus victory with glorious curled effort

This looks like a prime example of a thumping home victory from Juventus tonight. It always looked like Udinese might struggle, but it’s 4-0 after 60 mins and the cup tie is done.

The scoring started with some fantastic interchange between Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain that saw three consecutive one-twos, but this finish from Dybala was just as good.

He delicately lifts it over the keeper and into the far corner:

Absolute CLASS from Paulo Dybala. Stream the Coppa Italia on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/mkaFS6sEGB pic.twitter.com/HLvWC51c6H — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2020

Paulo Dybala. Special. ??? pic.twitter.com/6hHNkse4Li — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2020

It looks even better when you see the replay, the keeper just about manages to get something on it, but it’s so perfectly placed that there’s nothing he can do about it.