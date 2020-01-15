Menu

Video: Paulo Dybala seals Juventus victory with glorious curled effort

This looks like a prime example of a thumping home victory from Juventus tonight. It always looked like Udinese might struggle, but it’s 4-0 after 60 mins and the cup tie is done.

The scoring started with some fantastic interchange between Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain that saw three consecutive one-twos, but this finish from Dybala was just as good.

READ MORE: Video: Higuain and Dybala exchange six passes to score fantastic goal for Juventus vs Udinese

He delicately lifts it over the keeper and into the far corner:

It looks even better when you see the replay, the keeper just about manages to get something on it, but it’s so perfectly placed that there’s nothing he can do about it.

