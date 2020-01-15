Video: Ryan Sessegnon horrible open goal miss for Spurs vs Middlesbrough in The FA Cup

In the end it didn’t matter too much as Spurs went through to the next round, but this is a big candidate for miss of the season.
Ryan Sessegnon certainly looks like a huge talent, but he’s not established himself as a regular member of the Spurs first team just yet. He had a chance to impress against Middlesbrough in The FA Cup, but he produced this horrible miss:
Someone come and collect your “biggest talent”… ?? pic.twitter.com/eL7EqMd24t
— ??? ?? GAINSZN Updates. (@AFCMax9) January 14, 2020
Ryan Sessegnon Brandon Williams
?
best young left back
in the premier
leaguepic.twitter.com/vjlVOhfaBG
— TR (@tactirole) January 14, 2020
He might be offside but that doesn’t matter. Jose Mourinho’s reaction tells you everything you need to know.