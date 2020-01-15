Video: Spurs target Krzysztof Piatek shows what he could add to Mourinho’s side with a classy finish for AC Milan

It seems inevitable that Tottenham will sign an attacking option to replace Harry Kane this month, it just remains to be seen if they go for a long term option or a cheaper quick fix.

Krzysztof Piatek has been heavily linked in the past few days, with Forbes being the most recent outlet to speculate if he could be the man to fill in for Harry Kane.

His situation is an odd one, he was an absolute goal scoring sensation last season, but a loss of form and the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made him look expendable.

If Spurs do sign him, there’s some positive signs that his confidence is back after he showed great composure to put this chance away in against SPAL in the cup:

It’s not clear if a good performance here would put him further into the shop window or actually persuade Milan to keep him, but he does look like an intriguing prospect for Spurs.