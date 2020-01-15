Video: Wolves’ Raul Jimenez tricks three Man United stars with lovely turn

In the 7th minute of this evening’s FA Cup 3rd Round replay tie between Manchester United and Wolves, Raul Jimenez sent three Red Devils for a hotdog.

The Wolves forward tricked Nemanja Matic, Brandon Williams and Harry Maguire with an expertly timed Cruyff turn, the ace’s shot on goal was directed straight at Sergio Romero.

Jimenez made a mockery of United’s defence with this skill.

Take a look at the forward’s silky turn below:

Where are they all running to? ??Shame about the finish, but terrific play from Jimenez. pic.twitter.com/qOfdv8OElt — Dr. Mohammed Amali ?? (@MoAmali) January 15, 2020

Jimenez must be kicking himself after squandering the chance to give the Wanderers the lead, he did everything right but the finish.