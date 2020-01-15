Menu

‘Why did Ole risk him’ – These Man United fans react to Rashford’s injury vs Wolves

In this evening’s FA Cup 3rd round replay between Manchester United and Wolves, Red Devils star Marcus Rashford was forced off the pitch just 16 minutes after being substituted on.

According to Mirror Football, Rashford was clutching his back after a collision with Wolves full-back Matt Doherty.

The England international briefly came back onto the pitch before rightfully signalling to be brought off. The Manchester outfit have a mammoth clash with heated rivals Liverpool on the weekend.

Given Liverpool’s phenomenal form this season, United will certainly need Rashford if they’re to have a fighting chance of pulling off an upset against the league leaders.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the forward being taken off:

The Red Devils beat Wolves 1-0 tonight, with playmaker Juan Mata scoring the decisive goal of the clash after some brilliant work by Anthony Martial.

Considering how congested United’s schedule has been recently, it does seem that Solskjaer’s decision to play Rashford tonight was very risky and unfortunately for Ole that choice has backfired.

United supporters will be hoping that the forward’s knock isn’t too serious and that he was taken off as a precaution.

Rashford has been outstanding for the Red Devils recently and they’ll certainly need him to have a chance of carving open Liverpool’s defence.

