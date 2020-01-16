Man Utd could reportedly be handed a major boost ahead of their clash with Liverpool as a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes could be completed before then.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Portuguese international for what seems like an eternity, but reports are suggesting that a deal could finally be done in the coming days.

According to A Bola, as re-reported by The Sun, Fernandes will possibly attend Anfield on Sunday to watch Man Utd’s showdown with Liverpool, as it’s suggested that he will complete his £60m move to join the Red Devils this week.

In turn, that will allow him to go on and support his new teammates and watch from the stands, as they’ll hope to produce an upset and halt Liverpool’s march towards the Premier League title.

It’s added that he’ll potentially bid farewell to the Sporting Lisbon fans after their game against rivals Benfica on Friday night, and given how influential he has been for the Portuguese giants, they will no doubt miss his presence if he does indeed complete his move to Man Utd as touted.

For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though, if he can call upon Fernandes from next week onwards, it would be a huge boost for them in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as their ongoing push to win trophies this season.

However, they’ll be keen to make a positive first impression on their prospective signing if he is watching at Anfield, but it will certainly be difficult given just how good Liverpool have been this season.