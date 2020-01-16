Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly keen for his club to clinch the transfer of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international is one of the finest young players in the world at the moment, having become a hugely important part of this Liverpool side in the last few years.

At Barcelona, they’re yet to truly replace the legendary Dani Alves in that attacking role at right-back, and Alexander-Arnold certainly seems an ideal candidate for the specifics of that role.

According to Don Balon, this has led Messi to push for this signing, even if it seems highly unlikely LFC would let the 21-year-old go at this stage.

Alexander-Arnold is an academy graduate at Anfield and a local lad who will surely want to go on enjoying success with his boyhood club.

Liverpool have improved hugely under current manager Jurgen Klopp, and Alexander-Arnold has flourished in the tactical system of the German tactician, setting a record for the most assists provided by a defender in a single Premier League campaign last season, and sitting top of the pile again for assists in this Liverpool squad this year.

So while the Merseyside giants have previously lost star players to Barcelona, such as Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, there now seems less motivation for players to swap Anfield for the Nou Camp.