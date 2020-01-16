Video: PSG star Angel Di Maria has forgotten how to take corner kicks

A compilation of Angel Di Maria’s recent corner kicks shows the Paris Saint-Germain star seems to have forgotten one of the most basic techniques in football.

Watch below for a series of short clips of Di Maria taking corners for PSG, with so many of them looking ridiculously poor for a player of his calibre.

Every corner taken by Di Maria since the last international break. Mauvais. Nul. Catastrophique. Cataclysmique. Pitoyable.pic.twitter.com/TTTvgLcn4J — Ali (@AliTactics) January 16, 2020

The Argentine either blasts the ball over everyone in the box, or struggles to beat the first man at all.

Given the money footballers earn these days, is it really too much to ask for them to be able to whip a half decent cross into the box under zero pressure? Apparently so…