Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to allow Ashley Young to complete a January transfer to Inter Milan.

The 34-year-old has been a fine servant for the Red Devils down the years, but it seems his long stay at Old Trafford is now on the verge of coming to an end.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Young’s move to Inter is now in ‘total agreement’, with the former England international set to have his medicals ahead of a move to the San Siro in the coming days.

United could perhaps have done without losing an experienced squad player who can play in a number of positions in defence and midfield, but in truth most MUFC supporters won’t shed too many tears over this exit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has begun building an exciting new-look side around young players like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in attack, while the future looks bright in the full-back positions with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams.

It’s hard to see how Young could have fit in with that for much longer, which is reflected in the fact that, as Romano states, he’s now close to leaving United for a very low transfer fee.