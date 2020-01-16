Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes ahead of potentially completing a transfer deal this weekend.

This is the latest from the Daily Mirror, who suggest things are moving along for the Red Devils to finally sign Fernandes in what would undoubtedly be one of the biggest moves of the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has shown himself to be a hugely exciting talent with his prolific scoring record and great numbers on assists from midfield in recent times.

Fernandes seem exactly what Man Utd need in that position after a difficult season in which Paul Pogba has largely been out injured while those who’ve played in his place have struggled.

The Mirror claim United are likely to end up paying an initial £50million for Fernandes, with the deal potentially rising to £65m.

That could be great value for money for the 25-year-old if he can continue his rich vein of form in the Premier League.

That, of course, might be a big ask, with the English top flight a major step up from what Fernandes will be used to in Portugal.

MUFC fans will no doubt be excited, however, to see their club spending the kind of money required to strengthen in important positions that could make all the difference in helping the club get into the top four by the end of the season.