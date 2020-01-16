We’re often told to be patient and to wait until the end of the transfer window to start seeing transfers going through, but it looks like Olivier Giroud just wants to get things over and done with.

The Frenchman has looked to be out of favour this season with Tammy Abraham firmly establishing himself as the first choice striker. Giroud is yet to score in the league and it looks like he needs to get a move to ensure he makes the French squad for EURO 2020.

Sempreinter have reported on the latest with his proposed move to Inter Milan, and it sounds like he’s willing to take a financial hit to force the move through.

They suggest the clubs are currently squabbling over the transfer fee, with Chelsea and Inter currently €1m apart in their valuations and Chelsea aren’t budging. As a result, Giroud has said he’s willing to give up €1m in wages to help the clubs reach an agreement.

When you consider the amount of money in football just now and the €5m that Chelsea are asking for him, it’s amazing that Inter won’t just pay it to get a proven top class player into their side.

It’s still not clear when the deal would go through, but this is the main sticking point so Giroud’s proposal should solve that issue.