Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has got a number of his old fans excited after a mysterious and cryptic tweet hinting at a return to Stamford Bridge.

The Ivorian remains one of the greatest players in Chelsea’s history, having played a part in some of the club’s biggest trophy wins, most notably the 2012 Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich.

Chelsea fans would no doubt love to see Drogba, now retired, back at the club in some capacity one day, though it remains to be seen what kind of role he could have.

Another Blues legend Frank Lampard is currently manager, while Petr Cech returned to the club as technical and performance adviser after retiring from playing last summer.

Still, responding to a tweet from a fan about his great CFC career, Drogba responded that “the best is yet to come”, followed by a winking face emoji…

And the best is yet to come ? https://t.co/wL5Kou2aiu — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 16, 2020

Many fans are now speculating about what this might mean, with some joking that he’s coming out of retirement to improve his scoring record against Arsenal ahead of the upcoming game against the Gunners.

Here are some of the best responses below…

King Drogba back for the Arsenal game for one more training match? pic.twitter.com/kJZwhKmupn — leWis ???? (@CarefreeLewisG) January 16, 2020

Coming out of retirement for next weeks game I’m hearing? pic.twitter.com/SA3beoGret — Pys (@CFCPys) January 16, 2020

Drogba coming out of retirement just to score against Arsenal again? You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/3lvhxjjfc8 — Hale (@CFCHale) January 16, 2020

Joining Chelsea as a coach? — Daniel Evans (@Daniel_Evans56) January 16, 2020

We do need a back up striker ? — Aurileus FC (@Aurileus13) January 16, 2020

What's going on here?! — Luke (@LukeHoldsCFC) January 16, 2020