Chelsea fans are understandably delighted with the news that exciting young right-back Reece James has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2025.

The 20-year-old has shone in Chelsea’s first-team since his promotion this season, having previously also impressed on loan at Wigan Athletic.

It seems clear James has a big future in the game, and Blues fans will be thrilled to see that he’s tied down at Stamford Bridge for the next five years.

Chelsea announced the news with this video below, and it’s got a lot of fans absolutely buzzing on Twitter.

More of this man on the way! ? @ReeceJames_24 pic.twitter.com/vwNFXGostK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 16, 2020

.@reecejames_24 has signed a new contract with @ChelseaFC until 2025. I wrote recently about him and Trent Alexander-Arnold: the Lampard and Gerrard of their generation: https://t.co/5hpsYCkj2P — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) January 16, 2020

Many CFC fans are tweeting about James following this news, predicting he’ll be a future captain for the west London giants, as well as the best right-back in the world.

Liverpool fans and Trent Alexander-Arnold might have something to say about that, but for this lot, James is the real deal and this big news has made their night…

By the end of his contract he'll be the best RB in the world. — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 16, 2020

I mean this is better then a new transfer. Future captain and best youngster at the club right now ???? https://t.co/nGS2Cc23j5 — Sean Quinn (@quinner12344) January 16, 2020

soon best RB itw https://t.co/jZcuVFJnsS — William De Sousa (@wdsCFC) January 16, 2020

What's good ft, finally made an account dedicated to this and can we just appreciate the best RB in England just signed a new contract????? — ReeceJames (@RJ24SZN) January 16, 2020

Best RB in the Prem https://t.co/kOqp6TxfRC — Tobin O'Connor (@tobinoc12) January 16, 2020

Best rb in the league locked down ???? https://t.co/KqhiyyS43J — Paulo (@_Paulo_Miguel) January 16, 2020