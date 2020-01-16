Menu

“Future captain” – These Chelsea fans react to Reece James’ new contract with big predictions

Chelsea fans are understandably delighted with the news that exciting young right-back Reece James has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2025.

The 20-year-old has shone in Chelsea’s first-team since his promotion this season, having previously also impressed on loan at Wigan Athletic.

It seems clear James has a big future in the game, and Blues fans will be thrilled to see that he’s tied down at Stamford Bridge for the next five years.

Chelsea announced the news with this video below, and it’s got a lot of fans absolutely buzzing on Twitter.

Many CFC fans are tweeting about James following this news, predicting he’ll be a future captain for the west London giants, as well as the best right-back in the world.

Liverpool fans and Trent Alexander-Arnold might have something to say about that, but for this lot, James is the real deal and this big news has made their night…

