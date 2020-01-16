Amid doubts over Willian’s future at Chelsea, it’s been suggested that the Blues could target a move for Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho this summer.

That’s the view of transfer expert Duncan Castles, as per the Daily Star, as he has been discussing Chelsea’s transfer plans moving forward.

Willian, 31, has played a key role for Frank Lampard so far this season, chipping in with five goals and five assists in 27 appearances.

Coupled with his experience and work-rate, he will undoubtedly have been an important figure around the squad given the number of youngsters being given a chance by Lampard.

However, there are doubts over his future at Stamford Bridge as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and so speculation has suggested that Chelsea have a big-money signing in mind if Willian was to move on.

As per Castles in the report above, Willian is eager to pen a two-year extension rather than the one-year deal being offered, and so with the threat of losing him looming over them, Chelsea are focusing on wingers and Sancho is said to be a ‘strong option’ as the hierarchy want to make a ‘statement signing’.

It’s added that it won’t be cheap to prise him away from Dortmund though, as the England international could fetch £100m+ according to the Star, and so it remains to be seen whether or not an agreement can be reached for the 19-year-old this summer if Chelsea are indeed in the market for a winger.

The talented youngster has been a revelation since moving to the Bundesliga giants, bagging 26 goals and 36 assists in 79 appearances.

That has led to him being a key part of the England squad too, and so it’s easy to see why Chelsea would want to sign him.

In many ways, it could be argued that they should perhaps even allow Willian to move on and bring in a long-term solution instead. However, the Chelsea stalwart will no doubt deserve more respect than that, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the Blues launch a bid for Sancho this summer, as suggested is possible by Castles.