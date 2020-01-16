Reece James sends message to Chelsea fans after signing new contract

Chelsea right-back Reece James has sent a message to the club’s fans with a tweet expressing his joy at the deal.

See below as the 20-year-old states that his “dream continues” and that he’s proud to have signed his new long-term contract with his boyhood club.

The dream continues!

Proud to have signed a new 5 year contract with my boyhood club!! ?? #CFC #JAMES2025 pic.twitter.com/Dv0pGnJR1U — Reece James (@reecejames_24) January 16, 2020

James has become one of many real success stories at Chelsea this season as they’ve moved away from their previous strategy of signing big names and expensive players to a culture of using players from their academy more.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard deserves credit for trusting and developing young players like James, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, but it’s also fair to say that this is a very exciting generation coming through at Stamford Bridge.

James looks a huge talent and fans tweeted their excitement at today’s news as they tipped him to be a future captain and one of the best right-backs in the world.

It’s clear the youngster himself is as delighted as they are!