Real Madrid are reportedly expected to complete the signing of Ajax star Donny van de Beek this summer for a fee around €55m.

The 22-year-old is enjoying another fine season so far this year, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 26 appearances for the Dutch giants.

It comes after he was an influential figure in their domestic double last season as his technical quality, creativity and eye for goal were fundamental, and it appears as though his impressive form will be rewarded with a big-money move to the Bernabeu this summer.

As reported by Marca via reports in the Netherlands, a deal has been agreed which would see Real Madrid pay around €55m to prise him away from Ajax, and while it’s added that personal terms have also been agreed, it is simply now a case of Los Blancos ratifying the deal in June.

The expectation as per the report above is that they will do that, but ultimately until there is official news, it remains to be seen if Van de Beek is wearing the Real Madrid shirt next season.

It’s added that Zinedine Zidane will potentially have difficult decisions to make in terms of making space in the squad to clear the path for Van de Beek to come in and play a key role, but that shouldn’t be too difficult as they’ll also want to maintain as much quality depth as possible to compete on multiple fronts again next year.

After seeing former teammates Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong get big moves to Juventus and Barcelona respectively last summer, it appears as though Van de Beek will be the next Ajax youngster to get a move to another European giant.

While it’s a shame to see Ajax lose their talented starlets on such a consistent basis, it’s seemingly just part of the club’s transfer model and they’ll no doubt produce many more top talents before too long to create a new cycle.