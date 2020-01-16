Arsenal have reportedly made an enquiry over AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, but a possible swoop seems to be in doubt due to his price-tag.

The 23-year-old has been a prominent figure for the Italian giants since joining them in 2017, but he has struggled to kick on and take his game to the next level.

SEE MORE: Confusion as Arsenal ace set to stay despite official website announcing his departure

That said, he is still a combative, energetic and physical presence in midfield, and in order to solidify that area of the Arsenal squad, he could be a sensible signing.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia, as reported by MilanNews.it, it has been suggested that while Arsenal did request more information on the Ivorian international, Milan’s €25m asking price is seemingly too high for them and so an offer perhaps won’t be forthcoming.

Time will tell if the two clubs try to continue talks and see if a compromise can be reached, but ultimately based on this report, the chances of seeing Kessie at Arsenal this month seem slim for the time being.

Mikel Arteta will be busy trying to stamp his mark on the squad that he inherited from Unai Emery with both short-term and long-term aims.

Arsenal sit down in 10th place in the Premier League table currently, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, and so any new additions this month will be based on trying to get them back into the top-four mix.

Further, with Arteta no doubt looking at the bigger picture, he’ll surely want new signings to offer long term solutions too, and Kessie offers that given he’s still only 23.

Coupled with the fact that he could be well suited to the Premier League given his physicality and energy, time will tell if Arsenal reconsider their position and continue to probe over the next fortnight or if they switch their focus elsewhere instead.