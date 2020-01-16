Liverpool have received a major double boost on the injury front as Fabinho and Joel Matip have both stepped up their respective recoveries.

The Merseyside giants have been on a relentless march towards the Premier League title this season, as they currently sit 14 points clear at the top of the table and also have a game in hand.

Further, they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League, and so Jurgen Klopp will be fully aware of the importance of having as close to a fully fit squad available between now and the end of the season to ensure that they remain in contention for all those trophies.

In turn, he’ll be delighted by the double boost that he has received this week as Sky Sports report on how both Fabinho and Matip returned to full training on Wednesday as the pair eye a return to action.

It’s a testament to Liverpool’s quality and depth that they’ve managed to maintain their impressive form even after losing the influential duo, with Matip out since October while Fabinho has been sidelined since the end of November.

That said, the pair are now seemingly on the verge of making their comeback and it remains to be seen if they’re given the green light to be named in the matchday squad at least to face Man Utd this weekend.

If not, the fact that they’re back in full training and closing in returning to the pitch will be music to the ears of Klopp and all concerned at Liverpool, as it not only gives him two key players back, but also the flexibility to tinker tactically and rotate if desired to rest players and keep his defensive line fresh for the end of season push.