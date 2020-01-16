After a decent outing against Man Utd, these Liverpool fans have seemingly seen enough to want Wolves ace Adama Traore at Anfield.

The 23-year-old has had his fair share of moves so far in his career as he has struggled to settle and display his full potential, but he has five goals and seven assists in 32 appearances for Wolves so far this season to suggest that he could be finding his feet.

SEE MORE: Liverpool paired with interest in €50m-rated Serie A starlet but competition fierce

While he couldn’t prevent them from suffering a 1-0 defeat to Man Utd in their FA Cup third round replay tie on Wednesday night, Traore did put in an impressive shift for the visitors at Old Trafford.

In turn, it led to the reaction seen below from some Liverpool fans, who were not only impressed with what they saw, but they clearly believe that working with Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool coaching staff could do wonders for the winger’s future and help him unlock his full potential.

It’s hard to disagree with them on that front as Klopp has done a consistently good job of helping develop young players and turning them into top stars.

With that in mind, it perhaps wouldn’t be so different with Traore, but time will tell if firstly Liverpool are open to considering him as a reinforcement for next season, and whether or not they can convince Wolves to green light an exit.

For now, the Merseyside giants look well set in that department as they continue their relentless march towards the Premier League title, but Klopp may well want to freshen a few things up this summer and time will tell if Traore could be part of that transfer push.

Liverpool should just get Adama man — Richard (@Rich_Akin) January 15, 2020

I really like Adama Traoré I’d have him at Liverpool as an option ? — AK (@AKS) January 15, 2020

Dittooo what a beast of a player he needs better end product for me tho but that could be coached by Klopp ??? — Danielle (@DanielleeeRose) January 15, 2020

Wouldn't be against signing Adama. We could probably work a deal with Wolves, maybe exchange a player… He would be a fantastic option to have especially when Salah & Mané are away for AFCON. Don't see it happening, but I would love him at Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/TaMBdt4f44 — ???????? (@Smxdz1) January 15, 2020

Traore under Klopp's management and Liverpool's coaching could really nurture him to his full potential — Vinod (@VinodxAshwam) January 15, 2020

Hey @LFC please look at this Adama Traore. He is terrorising small club. — FUAD Othman (@iamfuadothman) January 15, 2020