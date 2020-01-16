Isco Chelsea transfer talks held as Blues ready to pay big money to Real Madrid

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks over a transfer deal to sign Real Madrid star Isco as Frank Lampard enjoys the end of his club’s transfer ban.

The Blues are now seemingly willing to pay big money to sign Isco this January, with negotiations with the Spain international’s entourage already taking place.

This is according to El Desmarque, who add that Isco’s recent return to top form has attracted this strong interest from Chelsea manager Lampard.

The west London giants have had to deal with the departures of some big names in recent times, with Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard among those to leave Stamford Bridge last season.

This has left CFC with less creativity in their ranks, with players like Ross Barkley not really living up to expectations and possibly heading for the exit.

Isco to Chelsea could end up being one of the best moves of the January transfer window if it goes through, and it will be interesting to see if Madrid can be persuaded to let him go.

The 27-year-old hasn’t always been the most consistent performer for Real, but he has played his part in the huge number of major trophies won by Los Blancos since he joined back in 2013.