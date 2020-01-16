Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco has reportedly made a decision on when he’ll consider a potential transfer to Chelsea.

The Spain international has been linked as a target for the Blues in a recent report from El Desmarque, who claim initial talks between the club and the player’s entourage have already taken place.

However, additional information from the Daily Star now states Isco is in no hurry to make a decision over a move to Stamford Bridge and will think about his future after Euro 2020 in the summer.

Isco has often looked a top creative talent who could flourish at most top clubs, and it would no doubt be fascinating from a neutral perspective to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Chelsea makes sense as a good next destination for the 27-year-old, who might get more of a key role with the west Londoners than he’s had in his time at the Bernabeu.

Frank Lampard’s side could do with someone with a bit of spark and flair in the attacking midfield department after selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer.

CFC were initially unable to sign a replacement for Hazard, but with their transfer ban now over it could free them up to make quality big-name additions like Isco to their squad.