Jurgen Klopp stance on Liverpool transfer plans for January revealed

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will reportedly refuse to allow any of his first-team stars to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Merseyside giants are 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and have a game in hand on their nearest rivals, while they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League.

SEE MORE: Good news for Liverpool: Key double injury boost ahead of Man Utd clash

In turn, in order to sustain their push for the title and to continue their pursuit of trophies this year, Klopp will want as much quality depth available to him as possible to be confident that they can cope if they suffer any injuries.

Youngsters Rhian Brewster and Nat Phillips have been allowed to leave on loan, but as noted by The Mirror, no other senior players will be allowed to move as Klopp wants to keep his current group at the club, and that could mean no exit for Xherdan Shaqiri.

Given his lack of playing time this season, that could be a frustrating outcome for the Swiss international, but at the same time, he now has an opportunity to force his way into Klopp’s plans in the coming months to play a key role in a potential title-winning side.

That should be motivation enough for him and others considering an exit to stay at Anfield, while it’s a sensible strategy from Klopp too as he won’t want the balance and chemistry in the squad to be disrupted by losing any players.

Time will tell if Liverpool go on to lift more trophies this year, but if they do keep their current squad together, it’s hard to see anyone stopping them such has been their relentless march so far this season.