Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks over signing Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, potentially even on a free transfer.

The Gunners could do with cover in that position due to the injury struggles of both Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac this season, and Kurzawa looks a good option for the club.

According to The Athletic, it seems Kurzawa is available as he’s near the end of his contract at PSG, with Arsenal said to have some hope of signing him without paying a fee this January.

The 27-year-old has previously looked a top talent, but it’s fair to say he’s fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes in recent times and probably won’t be anything more than a backup at the Emirates Stadium either.

Arsenal will no doubt be keen to ensure they have someone more experienced filling in at left-back, however, with young attacking midfielder Bukayo Saka having to fill in in that area on a few occasions now.

Kurzawa may not be at the level he was a few years ago, but as a short-term measure he looks a smart, potentially low-cost addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.