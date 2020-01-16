Man City star in hot water with WAG after reported bash on Sunday with models

An unnamed Man City star has reportedly suffered the wrath of his WAG after reports of an all night party with models last weekend.

The party was allegedly held after City’s 6-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, with The Sun reporting that up to 22 Italian Instagram models were invited to the resort in Cheshire.

However, while the City stars may well have enjoyed their time to relax and let off some steam, the report goes on to add that after returning home at 7am on Monday morning, one City star was met by his furious partner who wanted to know where he had been.

“His partner was absolutely furious with him for coming home so late and in a bit of a state,” a source told the Sun.

“She fully expected him to let his hair down a bit, but she had no idea where he could have been until 7am on a Monday morning.

“He went to bed with more than a flea in his ear — and her mood hasn’t improved after she read how a load of glamorous young woman had jetted into Manchester to entertain them.”

It’s not suggested that anything untoward happened and no further allegations are being made other the models were there to entertain, but naturally it doesn’t look particularly great if you’re the City players in question and especially ones with partners as they’ll have had some explaining to do.

Amira Paula, Marta Tejada, Isa Rivera, Chiara Giuffrida, Piera Ordine and Amanda Bezerra are said to be among the models who were in attendance as per the Sun, and so for such specific details to be reported, it seems as though the party did take place, and it unsurprisingly hasn’t been met with the best of reactions.

