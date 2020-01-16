Manchester United legend Wes Brown has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford after his remarkable rise at Old Trafford this season.

The 22-year-old has stepped up for United following the summer sale of Romelu Lukaku, which has allowed him to become the clear first choice up front for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Brown knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a success at Man Utd after a trophy-laden career there himself, and he is in no doubt about expecting big things from Rashford.

Speaking to the Metro, the former Red Devils defender said that if Rashford carries on playing like this he can become remembered as an all-time great at the club.

“He’s playing some excellent football and just made his 200th appearance,” Brown said.

“He’s scored more goals at this stage of his career than some of the top players in history.

“Marcus is a Manchester United player. He will only want to help the club and improve as a player.

“He’s at that stage now where if he can continue like this, he does come into the greatest of all time bracket for United so I’m sure that’s what he’s thinking about.”

United fans will certainly hope Brown is proven right on this, with the Manchester giants having a great history when it comes to bringing through players from their academy.

MUFC have produced some quality footballers down the years, with homegrown players like Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs playing major roles in the team’s success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rashford could be another big success story after such a fast start to his career, with it being easy to forget just how young he is and how much he could still improve.