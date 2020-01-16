Manchester United have reportedly been offered the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani for the summer.

This latest piece of Man Utd transfer news comes in a report from the Manchester Evening News, which notes that the Red Devils have also looked at a similar striker target in the form of Mario Mandzukic.

Cavani is another who could be on his way to Old Trafford, but it seems United will face a lengthy wait to get this deal done.

The Uruguay international could be a superb short-term buy for the club, who lack real depth up front since selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer without replacing him.

Youngsters Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have really stepped up since then, but there’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do without becoming overly reliant on this youthful pair.

Cavani’s prolific record at PSG and previous club Napoli shows why he’s been regarded as one of the game’s finest centre-forwards in recent times, and it would be great to see him in the Premier League before he finishes his career.

At the age of 32, he might not have that long left at the highest level, so it will be interesting to see how this transfer saga develops in the coming months.