Manchester United and Liverpool are having very different seasons so far ahead of their meeting in the Premier League this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be big favourites to beat their rivals in their match at Anfield, as they’ve out-performed the Red Devils in pretty much every department for well over a year now.

And yet, stats show that United’s front three has actually been the more potent force so far this season, in what must be one of the most surprising stats of this campaign so far.

See the tweet below from ESPN, which shows the trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood is on 39 goals for the season, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have 36 combined…

Man United's front three is outscoring Liverpool's this season ? pic.twitter.com/oxgeeRgxGK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 16, 2020

Given that Liverpool’s front three has long been considered one of the best in the world, this is a huge surprise and a big achievement by those playing up front for Man Utd.

On top of that, Martial has actually missed much of this season through injury, while Greenwood is only 18 years of age and not a regular starter.

Liverpool also look the more generally fluid attacking side, with creativity in midfield and real quality delivery from full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

United’s front men have had to do this pretty much on their own, with the players behind them rarely looking good enough in possession or chance creation.

Still, we’ll see which players put in the better performances this weekend…