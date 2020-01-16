Manchester United are reportedly furious with Sporting Lisbon over the continued delay of the Bruno Fernandes transfer.

Like in the summer, this latest edition of the Fernandes transfer saga is dragging on and on, and it seems this has led to some concerns inside Old Trafford.

According to the Express, United have been left infuriated as they are yet to agree on a fee with Sporting, while they fear an injury to the player as he’s in line to feature for the club against Benfica in their next match.

This could well be Fernandes’ final game with Sporting, but in such an important match it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that the Portugal international gets a bit of a kicking.

This could affect the potential Man Utd deal and it’s little surprise to see the Express claiming the Premier League giants are immensely frustrated by all this.

United fans will hope their club can get this deal over the line after so many recent disappointments in the transfer market.

MUFC are linked time and time again with some of the world’s biggest names, but they’ve not always ended up being that successful in actually getting them in.

On top of that, the players United do end up getting quite often flop, while ones they sell, most notably Romelu Lukaku, go on and improve after leaving.