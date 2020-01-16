Manchester United legend Wes Brown has praised the impact made by summer signing Harry Maguire since his transfer from Leicester City.

The England international looked hugely impressive in his time at the King Power Stadium, and he’s done well at Man Utd too despite the club once again having a difficult season overall.

Brown is pleased with what he’s seen from Maguire, praising the 26-year-old for bringing a “calmness” to the squad since his arrival.

“I think he’s been quality,” Brown told the Metro. “He’s brought a calmness to the team that just wasn’t there before.

“Maguire and [Victor] Lindelof have got an understanding and then you throw in Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has had a fantastic start and I think he will only get better.

“But Harry is experienced, he knows how to play in the Premier League and he’s brought a calmness to the team. I’ve been impressed.”

It is true that Maguire is one of the more experienced figures in this United team, so it makes sense that he’d have that kind of impact in an otherwise youthful squad.

United fans will now hope Maguire can press on and become even better, with improvement still needed at the club as they struggle for a place in the top four.

Maguire himself will also surely know he can play better than he has, though praise from a club hero like Brown should give him plenty of confidence.