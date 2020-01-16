Despite doubts emerging over a move to Inter this month, Man Utd veteran Ashley Young is reportedly still hopeful that a move will materialise.

Young, 34, has been a great servant for the club since joining in 2011, and he has continued to be a useful figure in the squad for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season.

With 18 appearances to his name across all competitions, he still arguably has a role to play for the Red Devils, but speculation has linked him with an exit in the January transfer window.

As reported by The Sun, it has been suggested that a switch to Inter is in major doubt now as they look set to seal a swap deal with Roma which would see Leonardo Spinazzola arrive to address their desire to sign another full-back.

In turn, that would suggest that Young’s dream of playing in Italy under Antonio Conte for the Nerazzurri looks set to be over potentially, but the report adds that the stalwart is said to believe that Inter still want him regardless of that deal going through and so is still hopeful of making the move.

It remains to be seen whether or not that’s the case, but with his contract set to expire this summer, time will tell whether or not Inter can make a satisfactory bid to convince Man Utd to sell this month, rather than lose Young for nothing in a few months time if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

With the Italian giants currently in a thrilling Serie A title battle with rivals Juventus this season, adding both Spinazzola and Young to Conte’s squad could give him the experience and quality needed to help them sustain their Scudetto push.

Based on the report above, that’s very much Young’s hope at this stage, as it sounds as though he’s eager to begin a new challenge with Inter and call time on his spell with Man Utd.