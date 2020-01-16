Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is of the opinion that Marcus Rashford could be fit to play Sunday’s match against Liverpool at Anfield.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for the Red Devils this season so far, scoring 19 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions so far. Rashford came on as a second half substitute in yesterday’s FA Cup fixture against Wolves and didn’t last on the pitch for long as he had to be subbed off due to an injury he sustained after a challenge by Matt Doherty.

Scholes feels that the England will be fit enough to feature in Sunday’s match against table-toppers Liverpool. As quoted by Mirror, the Manchester United legend said: “It’s a big blow because he’s been by far and away Manchester United’s best player, he’s been their biggest goal threat. I think it’s something that he actually picked up in the Manchester City game, where he got a bit of a knock on his back, but he played the Norwich game and was excellent on Saturday.

“This was an opportunity for him to have a break tonight and okay, it didn’t work out because he had to come on as United were struggling a little bit but I think he’ll be ok. Maybe a bit of ice and a couple of days rest but he’ll be alright for Sunday.”

Manchester United will need Rashford if they are to stand a chance of beating Liverpool. However, provided don’t look very good, it would look best if the 22-year-old was benched as a precautionary measure.

The Red Devils managed to hold their rivals to a the latter’s only winless result in the Premier League. However, it will be very difficult for them to beat Liverpool at Anfield even with Rashford playing.