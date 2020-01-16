As David Moyes looks to ensure West Ham Utd avoid the drop this season, he has been linked with a shock loan move for Chelsea ace Ross Barkley.

After their defeat last time out to Sheffield United, the Hammers sit in 16th place in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone after 21 games.

Things started well for Moyes on his return to the club as they secured back-to-back wins in the league and FA Cup, but that defeat last week will have been a blow.

Signings this month could be crucial to their survival bid to give everyone at the club a lift, and according to The Mirror, Moyes wants to secure a reunion with Barkley after their time together at Everton by launching a loan bid for him.

The 26-year-old has been limited to 11 appearances so far this season, as while injuries have also been a problem, he has struggled to cement his place in the side under Frank Lampard.

With that in mind, he could perhaps be open to a move away from Stamford Bridge to secure a more prominent role elsewhere, and the short trip across London to reunite with Moyes to try and rediscover his best form could be an appealing option.

That said, the report from the Mirror adds that Chelsea have refused to green light a loan exit to date as they still value Barkley’s presence in the squad, but the player’s will could be crucial in this if he does push for a move as that could convince the Blues to let him move on.

It’s added that West Ham do have alternative targets in mind just in case a deal can’t be agreed, with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie also said to be on their radar.

However, with Barkley’s experience in the Premier League, the quality that he has shown over his career and with Moyes knowing him well and what he’s capable of offering his side, that would seemingly be the smartest move with West Ham desperately trying to avoid relegation and so they are in need of players who can make an immediate impact.