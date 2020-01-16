Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the club will try to get Marcus Rashford fit for Sunday’s match against Liverpool.

The 22-year-old did not start yesterday’s FA Cup replay against Wolves but came on as a second half substitute for Daniel James. Rashford sustained a back injury following a challenge from Matt Doherty and had to be subbed off with less than 15 minutes to go.

Manchester United eventually won the match thanks to a goal from Juan Mata in the 67th minute. However, they faced the possibility of being without Rashford for their crucial clash against Liverpool.

Speaking about the 22-year-old’s injury, Solskjaer told Manchester United’s official website: “He’s had trouble with the back lately but that is a different matter. Now we have got a different one. I don’t think it is related but he had to come off. I can say we will do everything we can to see and try to get him fit for Sunday but I can’t promise. We will manage.”

Rashford has probably been Manchester United’s best player this season so far, scoring 19 goals across all competitions. The Red Devils will need him to be on the pitch if they are to stand a chance of handing Liverpool this first Premier League defeat and that too, at Anfield, a ground where they haven’t lost since April 2017.