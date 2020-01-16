Man Utd secured a win over Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay tie on Wednesday night, but the game was soured by Marcus Rashford’s injury setback.

The 22-year-old was brought on in the second half just after the hour mark, but was forced off in the 80th minute due to injury.

Given he’s bagged 19 goals and five assists in 30 games so far this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be dealt a huge blow if the England international is set for a spell on the sidelines, as he even admitted himself after the game that his decision to bring Rashford on backfired.

As per The Sun, and as seen in the image below, there have been two major hints that Rashford has been struggling with a problem over the last week or so as he has been spotted carrying a bone fracture healing device.

He was seen with it ahead of the game against Norwich, although the issue didn’t seem to bother him too much as he scored twice in a 4-0 win.

However, he was seen with it again in midweek, and this time he wasn’t so fortunate to avoid a setback as he was forced off and is now a doubt to face Liverpool in a crunch showdown at Anfield on Sunday.

It will raise question marks over Solskjaer’s decision to bring him on, but ultimately if the medical staff passed him as fit to feature, then the Man Utd boss had every right to introduce him in the game.

That said, Rashford will know his body better than anyone, and especially if they were aware of a problem before the game, perhaps the sensible thing would have been to leave him out and protect him for the Liverpool clash.

Ultimately that’s the benefit of hindsight though, and time will tell if he can recover in time to feature.