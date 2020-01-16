West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Ross Barkley on loan in January.

The 26-year-old has made only 11 appearances under Frank Lampard this season so far, scoring twice against Nottingham Forest and Grimsby Town.

According to Mirror, West Ham are interested in signing Barkley on loan for the remainder of the season and manager David Moyes is hoping that the England international could join the Hammers for the sake of first-team opportunities. The report also claims that Chelsea have no intentions of letting Barkley leave as he is still an important part of their plans.

SEE MORE: Chelsea ace willing to take a financial hit to force through his exit from the club

The Blues have a very good midfield full of quality players like N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount. Hence, it’s no surprise that Barkley has not been a regular starter for them.

England currently have plenty of midfielders in the likes of Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Declan Rice and Harry Winks, all of whom are capable of making the squad for Euro 2020. If Barkley is to be in Gareth Southgate’s squad, he needs more first-team football and at West Ham, there’s little doubt the 26-year-old would be a regular. The Hammers would also have a fair chance of improving their Premier League position if he joins them.

However, given that Barkley started in Chelsea’s last two matches, there’s still the possibility of Lampard giving him more starts/