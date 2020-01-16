Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is reportedly set for a transfer to the Premier League this January and will choose between Manchester United and Chelsea.

The talented 20-year-old has had a superb season in Ligue 1 but now seems set to make the switch to English football, according to the video update from Sky Sports in the tweet below…

? – "He's been described as 'Paul Pogba without the baggage'…"@SkyKaveh has all the latest as Lille's Boubakary Soumare is set to decide between Manchester United or Chelsea – plus some news from @skysports_sheth on Bruno Fernandes…?#TransferTalk pic.twitter.com/Z1yV0AcdAm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 16, 2020

Compared with Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba, Soumare is said to be slightly leaning towards joining Chelsea at the moment, but it seems United remain in the running.

Sky add that Arsenal and Real Madrid had also previously been among the youngster’s admirers, but it looks now like his next destination will be either Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge, and that we could find out which one very soon.