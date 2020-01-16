Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in signing Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese international has made 18 appearances under Pep Guardiola so far, scoring a goal in a Carabao Cup match against Oxford United. According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Jose Mourinho wants to sign Cancelo who is currently valued at €50 million according to Transfermarkt.

SEE MORE: Video: Ryan Sessegnon horrible open goal miss for Spurs vs Middlesbrough in The FA Cup

The 25-year-old hasn’t been much of a regular for Manchester City this season so far because of the presence of Kyle Walker and there’s every chance of him getting fewer starts during the remainder of the season. However, lack of first-team football might cost Cancelo a spot in Portugal’s squad for Euro 2020.

Spurs could be an ideal destination for him and he could be a more suitable option for the team than Serge Aurier and Kyle-Walker Peters. That said, City might be far from willing to let go of Cancelo as if Walker gets injured, they will need the 25-year-old to fill in for him.