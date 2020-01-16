Video: Emotional Alisson gets tearful after helping Liverpool teammate Firmino get baptised

Roberto Firmino was baptised this week and as seen in the video below, it was all a little too much for Liverpool teammate Alisson.

The baptism was done at Firmino’s home in the comfort of his own swimming pool it seems, and it was Alisson who had the honour of helping his teammate and friend.

As seen in the video though, as Firmino embraces his partner, Alisson is looking rather emotional in the background as it all seemingly got a bit too much for the Liverpool shot-stopper.

However, it will have no doubt been a wonderful occasion for all concerned, and something that Alisson will remember just as fondly as his compatriot it seems based on how he reacted to being involved.