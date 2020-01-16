Vinicius Junior to Liverpool? It sounds like a tempting transfer deal for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, but it will apparently mean giving up in-form star Sadio Mane.

Real Madrid are big fans of Mane after his world class form over the last year or so, with the Senegal international really taking his game to a new level in recent times.

According to sources in Spain, this now means Mane has moved ahead of big names like Kylian Mbappe and fellow Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as one of Real’s priority transfer targets.

Reports claim Madrid are offering as much as €100million plus Vinicius to Liverpool in a bid to land Mane, but one imagines the Merseyside giants won’t accept that.

As much as the Brazilian wonderkid is a big prospect, he’s some way off Mane’s level at the moment and may never hit such a high level.

Liverpool fans will surely hope the club prioritise keeping Mane, with LFC supporters all too aware of how losing big names like Xabi Alonso and Luis Suarez to Spain’s big two has hurt them in the past.

Vinicius, meanwhile, could be keen on a move to Anfield in order to play more regularly, with plenty of big-name attackers currently ahead of him in the pecking order at the Bernabeu.