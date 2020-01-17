Issa Diop has played down reports linking him to a transfer away from West Ham.

The 22-year-old has been linked to Chelsea and Manchester United lately. A report from the Sun claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on a £40 million transfer for the French defender who was also wanted by the Blues.

However, Diop has dismissed those links, claiming that he isn’t concerned with the clubs who are interested in signing him. As quoted by Get French Football News, the 23-year-old told Foot Mercato: “I am not in negotiations, I don’t care to know which clubs are interested in me. So for me, nothing really changes. Most of the time, it is friends of mine sending me screenshots to say to me: “Issa, Look.” I am not even the person who finds out first. Aside from that, that is the game of the transfer window, something things are true, some things are false.

“So honestly, I don’t pay too much attention to it. Honestly, I don’t really give a s*** about what is in the newspapers. I am not at all concentrated on that. It doesn’t enter my thinking at all. I leave people who are responsible to deal with that side. I just focus on football.”

Diop has done fairly well for West Ham this season so far and it’s no surprise that other clubs are interested in signing him. Either of Manchester United or Chelsea would benefit if the 23-year-old signed for them. However, there is a better chance of Diop finding more first-team opportunities with the latter as the Red Devils already have the likes of Lindelof and Maguire.

West Ham may not be too willing to let go of the French centre-back at this point of the season though.

