The agent of Juventus midfielder Emre Can has reportedly asked the Turin giants for a meeting to discuss his client’s future.

It has been a hugely frustrating season for the 26-year-old thus far, as he has been limited to just eight appearances all year across all competitions as he has failed to break into Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

SEE MORE: Two Juventus players that Man Utd would want in swap deal talks over Pogba

His hopes of regular playing time were dealt a major blow last summer when Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot both arrived to add more competition for places in midfield, and after being left out of the Juventus squad for the Champions League, things seemingly haven’t improved.

Can didn’t even come off the bench for the Coppa Italia win over Udinese in midweek, and so now Goal Italy report, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that the German international now wants to leave to play regularly elsewhere and so his agent has requested a meeting with Juventus to discuss his future.

It’s noted that an important factor in all this is that Can will now be at risk of missing out on EURO 2020 as a result of his lack of playing time, but perhaps a January move elsewhere could give him late hope of making a push to be included.

Nevertheless, it appears as though his time at Juventus hasn’t gone as planned as despite featuring 37 times last season under Massimiliano Allegri, he simply hasn’t been able to prove his worth to Sarri it seems and the ongoing snub from the Juve boss could now lead to a possible exit this month.

With Rabiot, Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic all seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order at Juventus, it doesn’t appear as though his situation will change any time soon.