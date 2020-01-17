Inter boss Antonio Conte has reportedly set his sights on Chelsea loanee Victor Moses if the club aren’t able to secure a deal for Leonardo Spinazzola.

As noted by The Sun, the Nerazzurri are said to be on the brink of completing a deal to sign Ashley Young from Man Utd.

However, it appears as though Conte wants further reinforcements in the full-back positions in January, as he could be pursuing one more this month.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter remain in talks with Roma over a swap deal which would see Matteo Politano leave for the capital club while Spinazzola would move in the opposite direction.

It’s added that there are still complications in the deal to be worked out, but if an agreement can’t be reached, Moses has emerged as the Plan B option for Conte who knows him well from their time together at Chelsea.

In fact, Moses was a revelation under the Italian tactician at Stamford Bridge as he played a pivotal role in their success, although he has since been shipped out to Fenerbahce on loan after struggling for playing time last season.

Nevertheless, he could be handed a big opportunity at Inter if they can’t reach an agreement with Roma for Spinazzola, as Conte continues to search for ways to strengthen his squad as they continue to try and topple Juventus in the Serie A title race this season.

Inter sit just two points adrift of their rivals after 19 games, and so any new additions in January could be decisive in giving them the pieces needed to sustain their push and come out on top at the end of the season.