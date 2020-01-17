There are plenty of examples in sport where a manager just seems to get the best out of players who play in a certain position.

It often comes back to American Football where some coaches are described as “quarterback whisperers” when they are able to get the best out of those players, but Antonio Conte must be the closest thing we have to a wing-back whisperer.

It’s hard to think of any manager who has as much success with a wing back formation, and he’s done it again at Inter Milan this season with his team finally pushing Juventus and proving to be a genuine title contender for the first time in a while.

It seems clear that he wants to add to his wing back contingent this month, with Sky Sports reporting that Ashley Young had arrived in Italy for his medical ahead of his transfer from Man United

It looks like that won’t be the end of the arrivals, with Gianlucadimarzio.com indicating that Inter could be in line to complete another signing from the Premier league.

This could be a bit more complicated, but Victor Moses was a favourite of Conte’s at Chelsea and it’s clear that his best performances came under Conte during his time in London.

Moses is currently on loan in Turkey with Fenerbahce, but it seems possible that he could be recalled and then Inter would take him instead. It seems that Chelsea would want €10m to sell him, but Inter would sign him on loan with an option to buy him for that amount.

Both players have been fairly underwhelming in recent years, so it will be fascinating to see what Conte can get out of them if they both make the move.