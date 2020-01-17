Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

The Dutchman has done pretty well for the Cherries since joining them from Chelsea, appearing in 108 matches for them with ten goals and five assists to his name. This season, Ake has featured in 17 matches under Howe, scoring a goal Southampton and providing an assist against West Ham. The 24-year-old sustained a hamstring injury against Liverpool which has sidelined him.

SEE MORE: Arsenal want to sign prolific striker on a free transfer next Summer

According to the Athletic, Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing Ake who is currently valued at €35 million as per Transfermarkt.

Both North London clubs haven’t had a very good defensive record this season and might need some defensive reinforcements. Arsenal’s centre-back pairing of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos haven’t been very consistent while Spurs might be at a shortage of defenders provided Jan Vertonghen departs next summer when his contract expires.

Ake has been doing pretty well with Bournemouth and there’s little doubt that at some point in his career, he’ll join a bigger club. Either of Arsenal or Tottenham would be a suitable destination for him at this moment.